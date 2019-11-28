In this week’s Herald…….

While Stratford takes centre stage this evening for the gala opening of The Boy in the Dress at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre speculation mounts as to which celebrities will be walking the green carpet – follow the action with the Herald team covering the event.

Before Christmas takes over completely there’s a General Election to be decided – find out more about the candidates in Stratford and what they stand for in this week’s paper.

Two Stratford schools get tops marks for excellence in the classroom and have been recognised nationally, meanwhile a former top police officer from Stratford celebrates being awarded a British Empire Medal which came as a big surprise to him and his wife when they opened the envelope from the Prime Minister.