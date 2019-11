CHRISTOPHER O’Brien, 34, of Spangle Way, Bidford-on-Avon, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and dangerous driving.

The charge follows an alleged incident in the village on 19th September.

It is alleged a police officer was assaulted when they attended reports of a disturbance.

It is also alleged that when the suspect left the scene in his car he was driving in a dangerous manner.

O’Brien will appear at Warwick Magistrates’ Court on 7 December 2019.