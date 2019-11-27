Clopton Bridge safety work unaffected by flooding

ENGINEERS carrying out urgent safety work to the underside of Clopton Bridge, Stratford report “making good progress” six weeks into the project despite recent flooding in the area.

Clopton Bridge remains open to vehicles but the footbridge has been closed since Monday 21st October while a cast iron duct – an old gas pipe dating back to 1924 – which contains telecommunication cables – is replaced by engineers from Openreach Limited.

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “Despite the weather which has not been kind; at present we are still on target to be complete by 20th December. Warwickshire County Council Bridges team visit regularly to check their footbridge and the works being carried out beneath it. Avon Navigation Trust support us in ensuring everyone’s safety on the water. Stratford council and the people of Stratford have been so helpful and understanding of this work and we really do appreciate it so thank you.”

An alternative pedestrian route to and from the town centre is available via Tramway Bridge.