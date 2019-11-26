Presents for children in time for Christmas

RENEWAL Church in Stratford put its faith into practice this week by providing toys for children in time for Christmas.

The Sunday service included a toy offering, donated by members of the congregation and was attended by the Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kate Rolfe, representatives from Stratford Social Care Children’s Team and the Right Revd Dr David Carr OBE, founding church pastor at Renewal.

Mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe said: “It is always a privilege as mayor to see the giving that goes on in Stratford. Members of the congregation at Renewal have been particularly generous, and I know these toys will make a big difference to families in need and will put a smile on children’s faces on Christmas Day.”

In total over 100 toys were donated from Barbie dolls to electronic games. All the toys will be distributed to families in need in the run up to Christmas by Stratford’s Social Care Children’s Team.