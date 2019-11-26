Council employs aviation experts to advise on Wellesbourne Airfield

Aviation experts have been drafted in by the district council to assess whether the owners of Wellesbourne Airfield are keeping with their agreement with the authority, which seeks to safeguard flying functions at the airfield.

Earlier this year a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two parties was agreed and almost all the businesses on the airfield were offered new one-year tenancies to remain at the site.

However the biggest flight school on the airfield, Take Flight, was not offered such a contract, with the landowner admitting there had been a breakdown in the landlord-tenant relationship.

Take Flight were due to leave back in October, but have yet to be notified of eviction action and remain on the site.

Supporters of Take Flight argue that removing the school undermines the MOU’s aim of preserving flying functions at Wellesbourne, while some also argue that the wording of the agreement, only commits the owners to maintain the smallest class of runway, which would limit the types of aircraft able to fly or land at the site.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council said: “The District Council can confirm that York Aviation have been engaged by the District Council to provide expert advice on all matters concerning the airfield, including monitoring the adherence MoU.”