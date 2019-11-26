Last-minute O’Connor try snatches victory for Alcester

RUGBY UNION

Midlands Three West (South)

Alcester 25-24 Old Coventrians

ALCESTER delivered one of their best performances of the season so far to overcome title challengers Old Coventrians on Saturday.

A last-minute try from Josh O’Connor ensured the Red and Blacks claimed back-to-back victories.

The home side started brightly and controlled possession of the ball, but were unable to capitalise on any real chances to score.

An opportunity to take the lead was missed when a penalty was put wide of the posts.

Then a poor pass inside Alcester’s 22 was intercepted and Old Covs took the lead after their first try was run in from 80 metres out.

The visitors now had a spring in their step and soon crossed over for their second try of the game.

Alcester reacted quickly with good continuity of possession.

Substitute Josh O’Connor had been on the pitch a matter of minutes when he spotted a gap to score.

In end-to-end stuff, Old Covs hit back.

Their first real sustained period of pressure and a missed defensive tackle contributed to their third try and saw them enter the break with a 19-5 lead.

Alcester started the second half much like the first and it wasn’t long before Jamie Harland crossed the whitewash to close the gap, but minutes later Old Coventrians had scored again.

As the game entered it’s closing stages, the intensity increased.

Harland crossed for his second try and the pressure was on Old Covs as they received a yellow card for persistent infringement.

And with time running out, Alex Chiles made an excellent break to set free O’Connor on a recycled ball.

Despite missing the conversion, the Red and Blacks had done enough to win the game by a single point.

Jamie Clarke was awarded man of the match.

Warwickshire League, Division Three

Old Coventrians Archers 20-43 Alcester 2nds

SIX tries and a successful afternoon with the boot for Chris Howell saw Alcester 2nds sail to victory at Old Coventrians Archers to go top of Warwickshire League Division Three.

Rupert Daffern and Dave Ashby crossed the whitewash while points from a conversion and a penalty kick were on the scoreboard before Old Covs got their first score.

The home side doubled their score before Alcester hit back again through Oliver Clarke’s first try.

Daffern and Clarke crossed for their second tries whilst Glyn Smith added to the final tally.

Old Covs managed two more tries of their own, but with no successful conversions they didn’t come close to Alcester’s final score.