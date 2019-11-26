Call for women in top positions at Stratford District Council

Councillors have pledged to do more to encourage women to take up top management roles at the district council, following a recent report into alleged sexism at the authority.

During last week’s Audit and Standards Committee, members also agreed the recommendations of the independent culture report, which included introducing measures designed to make it easier for staff to report inappropriate behaviour.

The culture report accompanied an independent investigation into allegations of sexist behaviour by elected members which found that two, Cllr John Feilding (Cons) and Cllr Peter Barnes (Independent), had broken the council’s code of conduct and brought the role of councillor into disrepute.

Both have since admitted inappropriate behaviour and have agreed to undergo further training and provide written apologies to all council staff.

The culture report said it would be unfair to brand the council as a sexist organisation because of the conduct of these individuals, however it did outline how the council could make it easier for staff to raise issues.

It was during a discussion into these recommendations that Cllr Kate Rolfe suggested that the authority should examine how more women could be encouraged to apply for senior management roles at the authority.

For more on this story read the Herald.