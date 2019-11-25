Stratford’s next step to become a dementia friendly town

STRATFORD’S intention to become a dementia friendly town took an important step forward with news that several businesses and organisations in the town have committed themselves to the initiative which was launched in September.

As a result of a meeting held at Stratford District Council’s Elizabeth House earlier this month further progress has been made with a view to increasing dementia awareness amongst businesses, schools and preparing for an awareness event at Stratford Town Hall next year.

Marie Darwen, policy officer older people at Stratford District Council said: “We are looking at a period of consultation gathering views from people living with dementia and their carers using a questionnaire. We’ve had a good meeting with Stratforward BID and attended a recent Business Breakfast to promote the Dementia Friendly Stratford Town initiative. There has been genuine interest from businesses in the town who have been raising dementia awareness issues with their staff.”

The proposed awareness event at the town hall is planned for 2nd March.