Sims takes maiden Formula E victory

ALEXANDER Sims claimed his first ABB FIA Formula E Championship victory in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

The British BMWi Andretti Motorsport driver managed Saturday’s race perfectly to lead from pole position to the finish line, despite two safety cars eradicating the advantages he had built up during the race.

He finished the opening race weekend of the season leading the championship on 35 points.

The Bickmarsh driver also set a new Formula E record for being the first driver to secure three consecutive pole positions on Saturday.

He set the fastest lap time during the final Super Pole session last season and followed this with pole positions for both races at the opening double-header in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of round one on Friday, he set a fastest lap of 1:14.563, followed by 1:11.476 in Saturday’s Super Pole.

In Friday’s race, Sims led off the start line in his No,27 BMW iFE.20 and maintained his position until lap 23 when the battling duo of Stoffel Vandoorne and Sam Bird managed to lunge past and demote him to third.

Struggling with pace in the second half of the race, Sims was unable to fend off the advances of the other drivers and crossed the line eighth.

Saturday’s race was a different story though. From pole, Sims took control and executed a perfect race.

Characteristically cool and calm, Sims led the field into turn one and began to pull away from the pack.

With 30 minutes left on the clock, the safety car was deployed after a clash between Bird and Jaguar’s Mitch Evans, which eradicated Sims’ advantage, but at the restart he made an excellent strategy call.

He went off the racing line to take the series’ power-boosting Attack Mode that was positioned just before the start line, which forced second-placed António Félix da Costa to stay behind.

With extra power, Sims was able to fend off his rivals and build up a strong lead.

However, the 31-year-old Brit faced the same challenge when a second safety car period was called for a stranded Robin Frijns.

Sims timed his restart perfectly, got back on the power quickly and once again set about building a lead. Behind, his team-mate Maximilian Günther was jostling for position with Vandoorne and Di Lucas Grassi.

This battle allowed Sims to focus on the task in hand, maintain a clear gap while conserving energy.

He held his lead to cross the finish line first and claim his maiden victory in the Formula E Championship.

“It was a dream race,” said Sims. “We executed everything well, made the right decisions at the right times and it all paid off.

“Friday was tough, but on Saturday we got it right. Everything went smoothly and it is credit to the whole team.

“They have put in so much effort and stuck with me through the tough times last season, so it was an amazing feeling to cross the finish line first and deliver that win for them – they thoroughly deserve it.

“We learned lots of lessons last season, on Friday too, and we will continue to do that.

“It’s great to put all that into practice, to take home the win and to be leading the championship.”

Sims next races in the new year when the championship heads to Chile for the Santiago E-Prix on Saturday, 18th January.