Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 23rd November

Midland League, Division Two

FC Stratford 2-0 Fairfield Villa

Division Three

Sutton United 9-0 Shipston Excelsior

Birmingham Vase, Second Round

Central Ajax 4-1 Folly Lane

West Midlands League, Premier Division

Darlaston Town 1-2 Littleton

Stratford Alliance, Division One KO Cup, Quarter-finals

Henley Forest of Arden 0-1 GSH United

Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals

Shipston Excelsior Reserves 3-0 AFC Alcester Town

Blockley Sports 4-3 FISSC Reserves

Shottery United 3-4 Bretforton Old Boys

First Round

Tysoe United 0-5 Redditch Borough

Sunday, 24th November

Evesham & District League, Division Two

Stratford HGC 2-3 Strawberry Field United

TDMS Evesham 3-4 Stour Excelsior

Division Three

Stour Excelsior Reserves 2-4 Vale United

RUGBY

Saturday, 23rd November

Midlands Two West (South)

Stratford-upon-Avon 38-3 Southam

Midlands Three West (South)

Alcester 25-24 Old Coventrians

Midlands Four West (South)

Claverdon 40-0 Harbury

Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North

High Wycombe 10-3 Shipston-on-Stour

Warwickshire Merit League, Division Three

Old Coventrians Archers 20-43 Alcester 2nds

HOCKEY

Saturday, 23rd November

Midlands Feeder West

Edgbaston Ladies 2nds 1-3 Stratford Ladies 1sts

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Nuneaton Ladies 2nds 2-0 Shipston 1sts

Berkswell & Balsall 1sts 0-6 Stratford Ladies 2nds

Division Three

Stratford Ladies 3rds 0-1 Rugby & EW 3rds

MRHA Midlands One

North Stafford 1sts 4-3 Stratford 1sts

East Midlands Premier

Stratford 2nds 2-4 Warwick 2nds

South West One

West Bromwich 2nds 4-3 Stratford 3rds

South West Two

Stratford 4ths 3-3 Bromsgrove 3rds

South East Four

Atherstone Adders 4ths 1-3 Stratford 5ths

Stratford 6ths 1-5 Nuneaton 3rds