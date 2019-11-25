Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 23rd November
Midland League, Division Two
FC Stratford 2-0 Fairfield Villa
Division Three
Sutton United 9-0 Shipston Excelsior
Birmingham Vase, Second Round
Central Ajax 4-1 Folly Lane
West Midlands League, Premier Division
Darlaston Town 1-2 Littleton
Stratford Alliance, Division One KO Cup, Quarter-finals
Henley Forest of Arden 0-1 GSH United
Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals
Shipston Excelsior Reserves 3-0 AFC Alcester Town
Blockley Sports 4-3 FISSC Reserves
Shottery United 3-4 Bretforton Old Boys
First Round
Tysoe United 0-5 Redditch Borough
Sunday, 24th November
Evesham & District League, Division Two
Stratford HGC 2-3 Strawberry Field United
TDMS Evesham 3-4 Stour Excelsior
Division Three
Stour Excelsior Reserves 2-4 Vale United
RUGBY
Saturday, 23rd November
Midlands Two West (South)
Stratford-upon-Avon 38-3 Southam
Midlands Three West (South)
Alcester 25-24 Old Coventrians
Midlands Four West (South)
Claverdon 40-0 Harbury
Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North
High Wycombe 10-3 Shipston-on-Stour
Warwickshire Merit League, Division Three
Old Coventrians Archers 20-43 Alcester 2nds
HOCKEY
Saturday, 23rd November
Midlands Feeder West
Edgbaston Ladies 2nds 1-3 Stratford Ladies 1sts
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Nuneaton Ladies 2nds 2-0 Shipston 1sts
Berkswell & Balsall 1sts 0-6 Stratford Ladies 2nds
Division Three
Stratford Ladies 3rds 0-1 Rugby & EW 3rds
MRHA Midlands One
North Stafford 1sts 4-3 Stratford 1sts
East Midlands Premier
Stratford 2nds 2-4 Warwick 2nds
South West One
West Bromwich 2nds 4-3 Stratford 3rds
South West Two
Stratford 4ths 3-3 Bromsgrove 3rds
South East Four
Atherstone Adders 4ths 1-3 Stratford 5ths
Stratford 6ths 1-5 Nuneaton 3rds