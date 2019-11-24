Matt goes back to his roots at Stratford Manor

AWARD-winning hotel manager Matt Loughrey has been appointed as the new boss at Stratford Manor.

Matt – who was previously front office manager at the four-star venue on Warwick Road – is returning as the manager.

With more than 14 years’ experience in the industry, Matt has worked for brands such as Hilton and Marriott.

He started out in catering before joining the pre-opening management team at Drayton Manor Hotel in Tamworth.

In 2018 he won the young achiever of the year at the Birmingham Awards for his role as general manager of the city’s Genting Hotel.

He said: “I really enjoyed my time at Stratford Manor. The hotel is in a great location with first-class facilities and stunning grounds.

“Returning as hotel manager is a fantastic opportunity for me to continue to build the hotel’s high standard and reputation and lead it into 2020.

“Whether our guests are enjoying a staycation or hosting a meeting, I am committed to making sure that they continue to have an unforgettable experience at Stratford Manor.

“I’m excited to get stuck in!”

Matt will oversee the hotel’s 22 acres of grounds equipped for outdoor team-building activities, 104 bedrooms, 13 meeting rooms, award-winning Shakespeare Restaurant and health club and spa.

Stratford Manor is managed by Almarose Hotels & Resorts, whose divisional director Shaune Ayers said: “Matt’s extensive experience within the West Midlands hotel industry and prior knowledge of Stratford Manor makes him a fantastic addition to the team.

“The breadth of his previous roles within the industry means he has exactly what’s required to lead the team at the hotel.”