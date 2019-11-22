Two Stratford schools among top ten in West Midlands

TWO Stratford schools have been named among the top ten in a prestigious ranking of West Midlands institutions.

King Edward VI School won the top spot in the region, followed by Stratford Girls’ Grammar School at fourth in the ranking of secondary state schools in the annual Sunday Times Parent Power guide.

Among independent secondary schools in the region, King’s High School in Warwick and Warwick School were ranked fifth and sixth respectively.

The survey identifies the 2,000 highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A-level this summer (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades, and those graded 9, 8 and 7, at GCSE and iGCSE.

At A-level, KES scored 88.2 per cent A*-B grades and 81.4 per cent for the GCSE results. Its success puts it 12th in the country among secondary state schools – in 2018 it was 20th.

The Girls’ Grammar School’s percentages were 73.8 per cent at A-level and 82.5 per cent at GCSE, putting it 38th nationally.

The 27th edition of Parent Power will be published in the Sunday Times this Sunday, 24th November – several weeks ahead of the official government league tables – and a fully searchable online database will be available to Times and Sunday Times subscribers at thesundaytimes.co.uk/parentpower.