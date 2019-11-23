Special celebration for Alcester champion

ALCESTER’S Mike Gittus, who has served the community as a county, district and town councillor, received his British Empire Medal at Shire Hall, Warwick, on Tuesday, reports Simon Woodings.

Mr Gittus was nominated in the Queen’s Honours in June and was officially presented with his medal by Timothy Cox, Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire.

Before presenting Mr Gittus with his medal, the Lord-Lieutenant praised him for his outstanding work in the community: “As they say in Alcester; if you want to get a job done then ask Mike to do it.”

In addition to his work as a public servant, those gathered at Shire Hall, including family and friends, learned that Mike Gittus had helped encourage more than 10,000 dementia champions in the county and worked closely with the town’s dementia café.

The Lord-Lieutenant added: “I’ve known Michael and Di for a number of years and he is fully worthy of this award which I present on behalf of Her Majesty for service to the community in Alcester.”

Mr Gittus is a member of Alcester and Bidford Rotary and chairman of Alcester Royal British Legion and played an integral part in in the installation of Alcester’s flood defences while preserving and raising awareness of the town’s historic past and he has – along with fellow Rotary Club members – raised countless sums of money for Rotary’s chosen charities at the former Bulldog Bash biker’s festival.

Mr Gittus was invited to say a few words, which echoed his reaction to being awarded the BEM in June.

“I’m very proud to be awarded the British Empire Medal and I have had incredible support from my mum Ann, my wife Di, my daughters, my sisters, Mary and Sara and my long term friend and retired district councillor Sue Adams.

My father passed away earlier this year, both he and his father were inspired to help their communities and so I decided to give something back to the community as well. It’s been hard work, but a ball at the same time,” Mr Gittus said then.