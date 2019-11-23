Olympic gold medallist inspires Stratford’s next generation of gymnasts

DOUBLE Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock inspired gymnasts in Stratford last Saturday when he dropped in at the town’s leisure centre.

The three-time world champion met 60 children taking part in Max Whitlock Gymnastics, a programme running in partnership with centre operator Everyone Active.

Max treated visitors, including Mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe, to a demonstration before leading the children in an hour of activities.

The children took part in exercises with hands-on training from Max, and quizzed him about his journey to success.

He said: “It was fantastic to meet so many children from our gymnastics programme and witness their enthusiasm and talent first-hand.”

Deputy chief executive at Stratford District Council, Tony Perks, added: “It’s been really good to come here and see children participating in gymnastics with Max encouraging the next generation.”