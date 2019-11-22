Stratford Foodbank users soar in number

DEMAND for Stratford Foodbank has more than doubled in the past five years, reports Ben Lugg.

Now its manager, Marion Homer, has called on the next government to make urgent changes to the universal credit system which she claims has caused much of the problem.

She told the Herald: “This is not a growth figure we are proud of.

“We knew demand was increasing year on year, but until now we hadn’t compared current demand to that of five years ago.

“Even worse is what is revealed when you look at the numbers of parcels being distributed to children and families.

“Parcels given for children have grown by a staggering 244 per cent over five years, and the numbers of single-parent families in Stratford in receipt of a foodbank voucher has increased by 353 per cent in the last five years.”

The Trussell Trust, which operates the network of foodbanks nationally, has produced a report entitled State of Hunger, showing an overall increase in demand across all its sites of 73 per cent over the past five years – it is more than 100 per cent in Stratford.

Marion said: “It’s often suggested to me the rise in food parcel need is because foodbanks have a higher profile and because more foodbanks have opened up in the last few years.

“The State of Hunger report rejects this. It confirms, through robust statistical and qualitative research, what our volunteers hear all the time – which is demand reflects real need, and this need is associated with the entrenchment of the welfare state introduced under the banner of ‘welfare reform’ and ‘austerity’.

“Our benefits system is supposed to protect us from being swept into poverty, but the main reasons people need emergency food are because benefits are not covering the cost of living, combined with delays and changes to benefits payments. Stratford is not exempt from this situation.

“The fact that our town is showing an above-average increase appears to be linked to problems surrounding universal credit. We have had universal credit in our area longer than many other parts of the country.”

As voters prepare to go to the polls on 12th December, Marion called on whoever forms the next government to: END the current five-week wait for universal credit; ENSURE benefit payments cover the cost of living; and INVEST in local emergency support for people in crisis.

She added: “We don’t think it’s right that our foodbank exists at all. We have a team of wonderful volunteers and many, many generous supporters and donors – and without them we couldn’t do what we do.

“But how can it be right that volunteers are left to pick up the pieces of a broken welfare system?

“Hunger isn’t about food – it’s about people not having the money for basics, and that’s happening in our town right now.”