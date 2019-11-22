Calls for women to have leading roles at Stratford District Council

MORE women should be in leading roles at Stratford District Council, councillors have agreed.

And they have pledged to do more to encourage women in the wake of a recent report into alleged sexism at the authority.

While the independent report said it would be unfair to brand the council as a sexist organisation because of the conduct of individuals, it did outline how the council could make it easier for staff to raise issues.

Debating the recommendations, Cllr Kate Rolfe suggested the authority should examine how more women could be encouraged to apply for senior management roles.

At present the entire senior management consists of male officers.

Cllr Rolfe said: “When you look at how many women are employed at Stratford District Council, it is surprising how few are in management positions.

“I think it’s a positive step to look at ways in which we can encourage more women to apply for senior management roles.

“I thought it was an important point to raise and I’m glad members decided to take the recommendation forward.

“We all want to have the right culture to work in.”

Monday’s audit and standards committee also agreed the recommendations of the independent culture report, which included introducing measures designed to make it easier for staff to report inappropriate behaviour.

The report accompanied an investigation into allegations of sexist behaviour by elected members which found that two – Cllr John Feilding (Con) and Cllr Peter Barnes (Ind) – had broken the council’s code of conduct and brought their role into disrepute.

Both subsequently admitted inappropriate behaviour and agreed to undergo further training and write written apologies to all council staff.

During the meeting, Cllr Nigel Rock said it now fell to members to make sure they “kept their houses in order as councillors”.

Acting council leader Cllr Daren Pemberton said new “respect champions” would be appointed to act as the first port of call for anyone with concerns.