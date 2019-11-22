Taber looking forward to seeing Cubs develop to full potential

Craig Gibbons
The Warwickshire Bears Cubs team of Dan Timms, Ellan Fraser, Dan Attree, Kyle Jackson, Tom Masterson Jnr, Matt Stan, Nathan Leese and Joe Stock.

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

WARWICKSHIRE Bears Cubs may have lost their opening two fixtures in Pool C of the Lord Taverner’s Junior League, but head coach Adrain Taber was proud of his young players.

The Cubs lost their opening fixture 32-31 at the hands of host club Swansea Storm before succumbing to a 79-31 reverse to Coventry Wheelchair Basketball Club Juniors.

Following the two defeats, Taber said: “Although the results did not go our way, we have a very young group of players who have come on so much in the last 12 months.

“I am proud of them all and I look forward to seeing the team develop to their full potential.”

In their first game of the day, Cubs narrowly missed out on chalking their first win in a single-point loss to Swansea Fledglings.

In a nail-biting encounter, the Cubs were denied the win when a shot in the closing seconds hit the rim and bounced out to give Swansea the win in heart-breaking fashion.

Next up for the Cubs were reigning champions CWBA Juniors and in a one-sided affair, Taber’s side was overwhelmed by their older and more experienced opponents.

Displaying their signature plucky team spirit, the Cubs kept fighting until the final buzzer.