Taber looking forward to seeing Cubs develop to full potential

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

WARWICKSHIRE Bears Cubs may have lost their opening two fixtures in Pool C of the Lord Taverner’s Junior League, but head coach Adrain Taber was proud of his young players.

The Cubs lost their opening fixture 32-31 at the hands of host club Swansea Storm before succumbing to a 79-31 reverse to Coventry Wheelchair Basketball Club Juniors.

Following the two defeats, Taber said: “Although the results did not go our way, we have a very young group of players who have come on so much in the last 12 months.

“I am proud of them all and I look forward to seeing the team develop to their full potential.”

In their first game of the day, Cubs narrowly missed out on chalking their first win in a single-point loss to Swansea Fledglings.

In a nail-biting encounter, the Cubs were denied the win when a shot in the closing seconds hit the rim and bounced out to give Swansea the win in heart-breaking fashion.

Next up for the Cubs were reigning champions CWBA Juniors and in a one-sided affair, Taber’s side was overwhelmed by their older and more experienced opponents.

Displaying their signature plucky team spirit, the Cubs kept fighting until the final buzzer.