Stratford switches on its Christmas lights

By
Mark Williamson
-
0
2
The new Christmas lights in Bridge Street lit up the festive market. Photo: Mark Williamson

THE NEW festive lights in Bridge Street are shining brightly this evening following the switch-on of Stratford-upon-Avon’s Christmas lights. A large crowd gathered outside the town hall to watch the Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kate Rolfe press the button to light up the town for the festive season, Vic Minett from BBC CWR radio compering the event from the balcony.

Children from Thomas Jolyffe Primary School sang festival songs and carols.   Photo: Mark Williamson

Much to the delight of the younger onlookers Father Christmas also made an appearance spread festive cheer and to invite families into his town hall grotto.

Father Christmas waved to the crowd on the steps of the town hall before taking up residence in his grotto.                                                                                                    Photo: Thomas Franklin

