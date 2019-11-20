Man dies following M40 collision near Gaydon

A man in his 20s has died following a four-vehicle collision on the M40 near Gaydon last night.

The incident happened shortly before 10.15pm between junctions 12 and 13 of the M40 northbound close to the entrance of the Warwick services.

Four vehicles including a Peugeot Partner van, two artic lorries and a VW Golf were involved in the collision.

The driver of the VW Golf, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly later died. His next of kin has been informed.

The driver of the Peugeot van, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing at this time.

Road closures were in place while emergency services attended the incident.

PC Drew Ballantyne from the Warwickshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “While investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident, we are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of it to please come forward.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 423 of 19 November 2019.