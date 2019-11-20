Nominations open for Stratford-on-Avon District Community Sports Awards 2020

SPORTS AWARDS

NOMINATIONS are now open for the Stratford-on-Avon District Community Sports Awards 2020.

The awards night, organised in partnership with Everyone Active, will be held on Friday, 17th January at the Stratford Play House.

Stratford-on-Avon District Council is to host a celebration of sport and physical activity to recognise the success enjoyed and contributions made across the district in the last 12 months.

Iwan Thomas MBE, a former GB athlete as well as a European, Commonwealth and World champion, will host the ceremony.

The event aims to recognise the excellence and commitment of individuals and teams and the hard work of coaches, teachers and volunteers in sport and physical activity.

Nominations are now open and can be made in the following categories: Senior Sports Person, Junior Sports Person, Senior Para-Sports Person, Junior Para-Sports Person, Senior Team, Junior Team, Community Club, Coach/PE Teacher, Unsung Hero and Outstanding Contribution.

Each nominee must meet at least one of the following eligibility criteria: live in the Stratford-on-Avon district, attend school/college in the district, compete for a club or school/college team in the district or work with a club in the district.

All nominations must be submitted by Sunday, 8th December and can be made by visiting the Community Sports Awards page on the district council website.

For further information, visit www.stratford.gov.uk or contact the leisure team on 01789 260115 or leisure@stratford-dc.gov.uk