British Empire Medal for leading light in Alcester life

ALCESTER’S Mike Gittus who has served the community for 14 years as a county, district and town councillor received his British Empire Medal earlier today at Shire Hall, Warwick.

Mike Gittus was nominated in the Queen’s Honours in June and was presented with his medal by Timothy Cox Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire.

Mike is a member of Alcester and Bidford Rotary and chairman of Alcester Royal British Legion and played an integral part in in the installations of Alcester’s flood defences while preserving and raising awareness of the town’s historic past and along with fellow Rotary Club members raised countless sums of money for Rotary’s chosen charities at the former Bulldog Bash biker’s festival.

