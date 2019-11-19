LOCAL authority and NHS partners across Coventry and Warwickshire have been working together to help tackle the problem of antibiotic resistance, and are launching a “Keep Antibiotics Working” campaign this November – reminding people that anti biotics need to be saved for when they’re really needed.

Antibiotics are essential to treat bacterial infections, but they do not work on viruses, so antibiotics cannot treat infections such as colds and flu.

To help prevent infections and stop them spreading:

Check you and your family have had all your immunisations Wash hands regularly with soap and water (especially before eating, after going to the toilet, and after coughing/sneezing) catching coughs/sneezes in a tissue (and bin it)

Remember, cold/flu viruses and stomach viruses, like norovirus, can’t be treated with antibiotics – they usually get better with rest, fluids and over-the-counter remedies.

Only take antibiotics when you need them, when advised by your GP.

Always take your healthcare professional’s advice on antibiotics

Always take the full course of any antibiotics you are prescribed and never share with others.

Evangelos Vryonis, Infectious Diseases Consultant at UHCW advises “As certain bacteria are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections become less effective. This can have serious health implications for the person with the infection as well as their family and other people who may become infected as a result.

“In addition, taking measures to reduce your chances of catching an infection are also important. As illnesses are spreading, you can take steps, such as making sure you regularly wash your hands with soap and water, to reduce your chances of catching an infection in the first place.”

For more information, and for ways to help the fight against antibiotic resistance, please visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/antibiotics/