Council agrees new measures to tackle climate change

A swathe of new measures designed to tackle climate change in Stratford District have been given the thumbs up by councillors.

Since declaring a climate emergency back in the summer, a cross-party group of councillors have been working to come up with practical ideas to cut carbon.

A number of these recommendations were formally approved by the Cabinet last week.

The ideas include an ambitious tree-planting scheme funded by S106 developer contributions and the establishment of a community hub and Climate Change Citizen’s Panel, to engage with residents.

Other measures include making council committee meetings paperless, while annual climate change summits, starting in 2020, would encourage businesses and other local organisations to act independently to combat climate change.

Cllr Susan Juned, who sits on the group looking into climate change, said: “I’m very pleased that the task and finish group’s recommendations were accepted and I’m equally pleased that some of the recommendations we previously put forward have already been put into effect.

“Encouraging investment in renewable energy is one of the things we’ve recommended and working to improve the energy efficiency of existing homes in the district is important. We want to hold an annual climate change summit and engage with local organisations and we are looking into ideas such as bulk buying solar panels.”

The Cabinet was supportive of a proposal to appoint a climate change officer at the authority, but asked the task and finish group to come back with costings for the role, before they could approve this.

Stratford District Council declared a climate emergency back in the summer, following a motion put forward by the opposition Liberal Democrat Group and pressure from local environmental organisations.

Since then young people have taken part in climate strikes in the town calling for the Government to do more. Their pressure also convinced the RSC to end their controversial sponsorship arrangement with oil giant BP.