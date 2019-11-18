Stratford U14s show their class in fine second-half display

RUGBY UNION

STRATFORD U14s scored a hat full of tries on Sunday to record an impressive 74-22 victory over Droitwich.

Despite the emphatic scoreline, the match wasn’t plain sailing, with the first half characterised by some loose play and missed tackles by both sides, who traded tries.

Jago Vialan used his strength and determination to score four, one of which was converted, to earn Stratford a 22-17 lead at the break.

This is a Stratford side that learn quickly and the second half was a different story, with stronger rucking and tackling starving the opposition of the ball.

This set up a perfect base for fly half Jack Quantrill to pull the strings and bring their backs into the game.

Several strong runs and numerous well-timed passes led to two tries from inside centre Ed Irwin, with Matt Belcher and Vialan also touching down.

All of those four tries were converted by Irwin.

The visitors replied with a try of their own, but the damage had been done in the first 15 minutes of the second half as the Black and Whites raced into a commanding 50-22 lead.

Stratford were in the mood for more tries and didn’t take their foot off the gas, with Dan Allison, who overall had a fine game, scoring a well worked try.

The Black & Whites’ backs were then let loose once again with good passing rugby and support play epitomised by Sol Moore-Ng’s try which was arguably the try of the match.

Charles Squires and Oli Feaver finished the try scoring, with Ed Irwin converting twice more.