Police dog Poca to lead the fight against crime

She might look cute but nine-week-old cocker spaniel Poca is set to become a thorn in the side of the county’s criminals, as Warwickshire Police’s latest recruit.

Poca, who is about to embark on 12 months of training as a detection dog, has been funded directly from the proceeds of crime.

She will live at home with her handler PC Kaz Richards, and has already been meeting other police puppies, and exploring her new environment.

PC Richards, from Warwickshire Police’s Dog Unit said: “Poca is a wonderful addition to the team, and is already turning heads when we are out and about, with her inquisitive and playful personality.

“These are great traits to have in a police dog, and we hope she will go on to help us solve lots of cases, and bring offenders to justice.”

Poca is the first Warwickshire Police dog to be funded in this way. She has come from a private breeder, and will join a number of new puppies in the coming weeks.

Bob Turner, from the Economic Crime Unit (ECU) said: “This is a fabulous example of how we can use the proceeds of crime. The money used to buy Poca was forfeited by the courts under the Misuse of Drugs Act and amounts to money seized from convicted drug suppliers.

“Poca will now help us recover cash from criminals including drug dealers, who have ironically paid for her to join us. The Misuse of Drugs and Proceeds of Crime Acts deny offenders from benefiting from their ill-gotten gains, and we will continue to utilise these provisions at every opportunity.”

You’ll be able to follow Poca’s journey over the coming weeks and months using #Pocathecocker on the Warwickshire Police Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.