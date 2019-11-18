Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 16th November

BetVictor Southern Premier Central

Nuneaton Borough 2-0 Stratford Town

Midland League, Premier Division

Worcester City 9-0 Racing Club Warwick

Division One

Studley 2-0 Uttoxeter Town

Hellenic League, Division Two North

Southam United 5-2 Old Bradwell Utd Dev

Stratford Alliance, Walls & Ceilings Division Two

Inkberrow Academy 4-2 Tysoe United

Shipston Excelsior Res 0-4 Bretforton Old Boys

Sunday, 17th November

Evesham & District League, Division Two

Stour Excelsior 5-0 Cropthorne

Division Three

Dragons 3-2 Stour Excelsior Reserves

Knockout Cup, Second Round

Alderman United 5-2 Stratford HGC

Bromsgrove & District League, Division Two

AFC Norton 5-1 Alcester Town Sunday

RUGBY

Saturday, 16th November

Midlands Two West (South)

Leamington 12-24 Stratford-upon-Avon

Silhillians 45-0 Southam

Midlands Three West (South)

Alcester 12-10 Manor Park

Midlands Four West (South)

Dunlop 10-70 Claverdon

Harbury 3-13 Bromyard

Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North

Shipston-on-Stour 41-15 Wallingford

Warwickshire Merit League, Division One

Stratford 2nds 30-17 Leamington Extras

Division Three

Alcester 2nds 36-12 Manor Park 2nds

Harbury 2nds 29-0 Coventry Saracens

HOCKEY

Saturday, 16th November

Midlands Feeder West

Stratford Ladies 1sts 1-2 Harborne Ladies 2nds

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Shipston 1sts 4-3 Sutton Coldfield Ladies 4ths

Stratford Ladies 2nds 2-1 Nuneaton Ladies 2nds

Division Three

Barford Tigers 1sts 3-2 Stratford Ladies 3rds

MRHA Midlands One

Stratford 1sts 3-2 Warwick 1sts

East Midlands Premier

Nottingham Players 1sts 6-3 Stratford 2nds

South West One

Stratford 3rds 1-1 Solihull Blossomfield 2nds

South West Two

Edgbaston 5ths 5-0 Stratford 4ths

South East Four

Nuneaton 3rds 2-3 Stratford 5ths

Stratford 6ths 5-6 Hampton 6ths