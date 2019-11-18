Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 16th November
BetVictor Southern Premier Central
Nuneaton Borough 2-0 Stratford Town
Midland League, Premier Division
Worcester City 9-0 Racing Club Warwick
Division One
Studley 2-0 Uttoxeter Town
Hellenic League, Division Two North
Southam United 5-2 Old Bradwell Utd Dev
Stratford Alliance, Walls & Ceilings Division Two
Inkberrow Academy 4-2 Tysoe United
Shipston Excelsior Res 0-4 Bretforton Old Boys
Sunday, 17th November
Evesham & District League, Division Two
Stour Excelsior 5-0 Cropthorne
Division Three
Dragons 3-2 Stour Excelsior Reserves
Knockout Cup, Second Round
Alderman United 5-2 Stratford HGC
Bromsgrove & District League, Division Two
AFC Norton 5-1 Alcester Town Sunday
RUGBY
Saturday, 16th November
Midlands Two West (South)
Leamington 12-24 Stratford-upon-Avon
Silhillians 45-0 Southam
Midlands Three West (South)
Alcester 12-10 Manor Park
Midlands Four West (South)
Dunlop 10-70 Claverdon
Harbury 3-13 Bromyard
Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North
Shipston-on-Stour 41-15 Wallingford
Warwickshire Merit League, Division One
Stratford 2nds 30-17 Leamington Extras
Division Three
Alcester 2nds 36-12 Manor Park 2nds
Harbury 2nds 29-0 Coventry Saracens
HOCKEY
Saturday, 16th November
Midlands Feeder West
Stratford Ladies 1sts 1-2 Harborne Ladies 2nds
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Shipston 1sts 4-3 Sutton Coldfield Ladies 4ths
Stratford Ladies 2nds 2-1 Nuneaton Ladies 2nds
Division Three
Barford Tigers 1sts 3-2 Stratford Ladies 3rds
MRHA Midlands One
Stratford 1sts 3-2 Warwick 1sts
East Midlands Premier
Nottingham Players 1sts 6-3 Stratford 2nds
South West One
Stratford 3rds 1-1 Solihull Blossomfield 2nds
South West Two
Edgbaston 5ths 5-0 Stratford 4ths
South East Four
Nuneaton 3rds 2-3 Stratford 5ths
Stratford 6ths 5-6 Hampton 6ths