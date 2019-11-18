Arden Quarter pavement artworks installed

A series of unique artworks were unveiled in Stratford’s Arden Quarter last week, designed to brighten up the walk from Stratford Railway Station to the town centre.

Five large mosaic panels depicting parts of Stratford’s history have been installed within the pavements, created by the artist Rob Turner.

The artworks depict the cattle market, a map of Stratford’s Historic Spine, the canal basin and Cox’s Yard, the original Memorial Theatre (which burnt down in 1926) and the town’s riverside heritage trail.

36 artists expressed an interest in creating pavement artworks along the route when the idea was first put out by Stratford District Council.

However it was the designs submitted by Rob Turner that eventually won through, with a judging panel recognising the time the artist had spent researching in the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust archives in order to come up with his proposal.

The artworks, costing £25,000, has been funded by S106 developer contributions from the Arden Quarter development on the former cattle market site.

Cllr Daren Pemberton, acting leader and place portfolio at Stratford District Council, said: “These are such a unique set of art works, showing some of Stratford-upon-Avon’s cultural highlights. They provide colour and interest for visitors to the town on their journey to and from the railway station and also the new residents in the Arden Quarter development.”

Mr Turner added: “I wanted to draw attention to the vision the stakeholders and partners on this project have had regarding ‘Public Art’ as having such an important and high-profile contribution to the success of the new development of the Arden Quarter. I have enjoyed researching, designing and making these interpretations of Stratford-upon-Avon’s rich history.

“While working in the street installing these mosaics, I had many conversations with both visitors and residents of the town and have been overwhelmed by the interest and positivity towards Stratford’s heritage, which these mosaics have initiated.”