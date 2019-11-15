See Made in Dagenham in Stratford – this weekend!

Get ready to have your political conscience raised while listening to the rafters being raised as musical Made In Dagenham continues at the Stratford Play House. Inspired by a true story and based on the hit movie of the same name, Made in Dagenham is the uplifting British musical comedy about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what is right. Director Richard Sandle-Keynes takes the helm for this production from the Stratford Musical Theatre Company, which runs until Saturday. Tickets are available via the RSC box office either at the theatre, on 01789 331111 or at www.rsc.org.uk/buy-tickets/items/44125