Free parking for Christmas shopping events

Free parking will be offered across a number of the district council’s Stratford car parks during a series of Christmas shopping nights in the town, starting next Thursday (21st November).

Aside from the Bridgeway multi-storey and Bridgeway surface car parks, free parking will be offered at Stratford’s council-run car parks during five nights leading up to Christmas.

Free parking from 4pm until midnight will begin at next Thursday’s Christmas Lights Switch On, with the same offer in place every subsequent Thursday night up to and including Thursday 19th December.

Cllr Ian Shenton, operations portfolio holder said: “We have run this free-parking offer successfully for a number of years and it is very popular with both shoppers and retailers alike and is a positive way that the District Council can demonstrate its support for local businesses.

“Shopping in Stratford-upon-Avon with its easy parking, wide variety of retailers, amazing choice of places to eat and its history is a great place to visit all year round but at Christmas time with the beautiful Christmas lights and superb festive market, it becomes a truly a magical and atmospheric place to shop, for all the family.

“I really hope people take advantage of this offer which will benefit everyone from residents to traders and those from outside the district who might choose to visit. We want to make Stratford-upon-Avon the first place of choice for people to come and do their Christmas shopping.”