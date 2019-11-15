Emergency flood defence measures deployed with river set to peak tonight

The Environment Agency has deployed its new emergency flood defence measures in Stratford for the first time, confirming that they are likely to remain in place until Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We tested these defences in Stratford two years ago, but this is the first time we have ever put them into use.

“We’re expecting the river to peak at around 7.30pm tonight. We’ve decided to put up the defences to protect the 20 properties on Waterside and we would like to warn people not to walk near floodwaters.

“Motorists also need to take care on the roads and not drive through floodwater, they may get stuck and it’s potentially dangerous as there may be manholes up, and the water is not clean.”

The Environment Agency confirmed that drones were being used by the organisation to monitor the river level.