Advice to help residents stay safe during floods

FOLLOWING heavy rain and flooding in various parts of Warwickshire, the county council has been working together with the police and the Environment Agency to keep residents safe.

The team responsible for emergency planning for the region (CSW Resilience) has robust planning arrangements in place and is monitoring the situation closely to keep people informed about any further disruption and issuing practical advice to help people manage any local risks.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has received a high number of calls and have rescued several motorists who have entered flood waters and become marooned.

Just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move a car so motorists have been advised to use caution, avoid driving unless necessary and check routes and alternative roads before travelling.

Top tips to keep safe:

Keep up to date with Flood Alerts and Warnings in your area here

Check what to do if you’re affected by floodwater here

Check the latest road closures here

Be aware of local weather and flood risk forecasts

If you have concerns about flooding in your area you can call the 24-hour Floodline on 0345 988 1188. Type talk (for hard of hearing) call 0345 602 6340.

