Heavy rain triggers floods across the district

A major flood warning has been issued for the River Avon over the next 24 hours as flooding continues to affect the district.
The Environment Agency issued the alert at 3.40pm today (Thursday), warning that peak flooding levels were likely to hit Stratford between 3pm and 4pm on Friday, and in Evesham at 6pm this evening.
In Stratford, the river level is being forecast to reach above two metres by 6am, exceeding the level where flooding of properties is likely. The peak is predicted to reach 2.12 metres. The highest level recorded was 2.71 metres in April 1998.
A flood alert is also in place for the River Stour in South Warwickshire, while one section of the river- between Halford and Clifford Chambers- has a flood warning in place meaning immediate action is required.
For up-to-date information call the incident line on 0300 999 2010.