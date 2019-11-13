Rob ready for squats world record attempt

Doing squats non-stop for 24 hours may be some people’s idea of hell, but world record chasing Rob Dipple, is determined to raise as much as he can for charity.

Tomorrow (Thursday), Rob, 40 of Aston Cantlow, will attempt to break the record for the most squats in a day, aiming to complete 35,000, and help support the charity Help for Heroes.

It has been a hard road for Rob getting to this point.

In 2006 he was involved in a serious road traffic collision and aside from having to recover from his physical injuries, Rob developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

His work and family life suffered as a result, but he describes his subsequent road to recovery as the greatest personal challenge of his life.

Though not ex-forces himself, Rob has decided to partner with Help for Heroes to raise awareness and sponsorship for the event, with the charity supporting him on the day.

Rob said: “There’s an unofficial squats record which is currently 16,000, but I’ve been talking to the Guinness and they want me to try and do 35,000 as an official attempt. I’ve got no particular aptitude for squats but I really wanted to do a 24-hour challenge as I’m more of an endurance athlete and I saw that this was available. I decided that this was for me because it will need mental as well as physical strength.

“There won’t be much time for stopping and taking selfies when I’m doing it, I will be doing sets of squats for 40 seconds followed by 20 seconds rest, and I’ll just try to do as many of those as I can.

“I’m going to try and break the 16,000 then aim for more than 20,000 and then look to the 35,000, it will be incredibly tough, but it wouldn’t be an achievement if it was easy.

“I know how PTSD can affect a person, it’s a huge thing. I just want to raise as much as I possibly can for the charity.”

To support Rob visit www.justgiving.com/Rob-Dipple