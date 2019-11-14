Kay: Saints squad giving it their all

FOOTBALL

Hellenic League, Chairmans Challenge Cup, Second Round

Aston Clinton 1-4 Southam United

Report by David Hucker

DELIGHTED boss Richard Kay hailed Southam United’s 4-1 victory away at Aston Clinton as the ‘best result and performance’ of the season so far.

Playing at the same level as Saints in Division Two South of the Hellenic League, Buckinghamshire-based Aston Clinton took a 31st-minute lead through a Rob Jolly goal, as Kay’s side again paid the price for missed chances.

However, the Saints did find the net a minute before the interval, with Levi Steele scoring his 13th goal of the season before he was on the mark again in the 63rd minute to put them in front.

A header from Chidilim Okolo eight minutes later gave them breathing space before a double substitution with 16 minutes to go saw Frankie Baigent and striker Ross Feasey, making his debut, introduced to put further pressure on the hosts.

It was Baigent who wrapped up the tie in the 82nd minute, as the Saints overcame both the weather and their opponents to move into the third round.

“The playing conditions were horrendous, but the quality of our attacks and our patterns of play were exceptional considering the state of the pitch” said a delighted Kay.

“It was probably our best result and performance of the season and from the youngest team I have ever fielded.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the players, as they are giving everything both on matchday and at training week in, week out.

“Every game for us now is must-win, being in the mix in the league, into the last 16 of the League Cup and quarter-finals of the Coventry Charity Cup.”

Saints return to Hellenic League Division Two North action on Saturday when they entertain Milton Keynes-based Old Bradwell United Development (2.15pm kick-off) before travelling to Moreton Rangers Reserves on Tuesday (7.45pm kick-off).

SAINTS: Edward Cox, Curtis Green, Ben Tennant, Ashley Knights, Brandon Smith, Ara Rhema, Ellis Champkins (Tom Harris 75), Ricky Barby, Chidilim Okolo (Ross Feasey 74), Levi Steele, Ethan Champkins (Frankie Baigent 74). Unused subs: Kyle Baigent.