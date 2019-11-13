Weekend of draws for Alcester

RUGBY UNION

Midlands Three West (South)

Alcester 6-6 Ledbury

IN a game dominated by the weather, yellow cards and penalty kicks, Alcester had to settle for a single point after drawing with Ledbury on Saturday.

It was through the boot of Ed Gough that the home side took the lead when they were awarded a penalty for a high tackle on Jack Green.

Jack Horton was the first player to fall victim to the referee’s pocket of cards, as she sent him to the sin-bin for an offensive high tackle.

Ledbury levelled the scores with the resulting penalty, but less than two minutes later Gough reclaimed the lead with another well-struck penalty.

The opposition then missed the chance to go into the break all-square as their second attempt at the posts fell short.

Andy Bishop was the first of four second-half yellow cards, as he was sent off for ten minutes for a high tackle.

It wasn’t long before both sides were down to 14 men when Ledbury’s hooker was carded for being offside.

Alcester were then short of another player after Josh O’Connor slipped on the boggy pitch, but the ref deemed it as a trip on an attacking player and showed another yellow card.

For the offence, Ledbury were given another chance penalty and this time they levelled.

Ledbury then missed the opportunity to take the lead for the first time in the game as another penalty kick failed to make it past the uprights.

Alcester upped the intensity for the last ten minutes and played the remainder of the game in Ledbury’s 22.

In their defensive efforts, Ledbury were on the receiving end of the final yellow card of the match for another high tackle.

The home side continued to press for the victory and just when it looked like the ref would award a penalty try, the match was ended The Red and Blacks head to Manor Park on Saturday (2.15pm kick-off).

Warwickshire Merit League, Division Three

AEI (Rugby) 19-19 Alcester 2nds

IT was draws all round for Alcester as their 2nds failed to score any second-half points to finish the game 19-a-piece against AEI (Rugby).

Alcester’s points came from two Glyn Smith tries, one courtesy of Scott Carmichael and conversions from Luke Spencer.

The 2nds entertain Manor Parks 2nds on Saturday.