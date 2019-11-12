Shakespeare celebrations to be scaled back in 2020

Stratford’s world renowned Shakespeare Celebrations will be streamlined down to just their traditional elements in 2020, as the town council looks to almost half the budget for the event.

The town’s 2016 celebrations to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death, were hailed as a massive success, drawing huge crowds and international attention.

However subsequent celebrations have only been able to continue on a grand scale because of the money raised in that year, and the Town Council has now had to strike a difficult balance of giving the event the gravitas it deserves and slashing the budget.

Last week town councillors agreed the new-look celebrations, with a budget of close to £42,000, much reduced from the around £80,000 spent this year.

Perhaps the most striking difference in 2020 will be the absence of the Living Statues Competition, a staple of the last two celebrations, which has now been axed.

For more on this story read the Herald.