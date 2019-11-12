Dismay as Birmingham Road improvements are delayed

Vital traffic improvements to Stratford’s notorious Birmingham Road have encountered another setback, with the county council admitting work will definitely not start this financial year.

A misery for motorists over many years, Birmingham Road has long been identified as being in dire need of improvement and residents’ calls seemed to have finally been answered in June 2017 when the county council announced £2.7million of funding such a scheme.

Improvements include a new slip road into Tesco, converting the existing two-lane outbound section to inbound from St Peter’s Way to Joseph Way, and widening two lanes between the Regal Road roundabout and Hamlet Way.

It had been quite a struggle to get the money together in the first place, with a bid for the cash from the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership failing to win support.

However once the funds were in place Warwickshire County Council had anticipated much of the work would be completed in the 2019/2020 financial year.

This week the authority conceded that this will not happen, prompting sighs of disappointment.

