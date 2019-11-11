VIDEO: Watch out, heroes at work on Remembrance Day

It may look like a clip from a Saturday night emergency services soap, but this video is just another day in the job for the Wellesbourne fire crew.

The crew were due to take part in the village’s Remembrance Service on Sunday but were waylaid by a last-minute emergency call. Here you can see them in action as they make it back in time to join the procession, and represent Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

No need for the telly – just real life heroes paying their respects to bygone heroes.

