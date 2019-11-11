New Bell Court restaurant comes out Kung Fu fighting

Oriental restaurant Kung Fu has been revealed as Bell Court’s latest tenant today.

Kung Fu, which also operates restaurants in towns such as Leamington and Chelmsford (though under different names), will take up the large unit directly underneath the Everyman Cinema in January.

It will offer of authentic dishes from China, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, India and Turkey, with dishes mild or hot enough to suit every taste.

Mark Hillier, Director at DMR Property which operates Kung Fu, said: “Kung Fu is delighted to be opening in Bell Court, they know Stratford well and are confident that the local population and the tourist visitors will all enjoy the culinary delights that they will offer at their opening in January 2020.”

John Stacey, UK Real Estate Director at Blue Coast Capital, the owners of Bell Court, said: “I am very pleased to confirm that Bell Court will be welcoming a brand new Oriental restaurant to the centre.

“We have no doubt Kung Fu will complement the fantastic range of restaurants, bars, retailers and leisure operators that are already in operation at the development as well as Stratford as a whole.”