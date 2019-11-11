Shipston man jailed following power outage at hospital

A Shipston man has been jailed for conspiracy to steal, following a ‘major incident’ at a Margate hospital.

James Kiely, 37 of Darlingscote Road, was sentenced to three-years and nine months imprisonment for his involvement in the incident, which occurred at the Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother Hospital on 20th February.

A power outage was caused at the hospital after two electrical cables connecting a large generator to the facility were cut through.

CCTV footage captured five men wearing high-visibility jackets and hard hats pull up in a van and cut the cables with bolt croppers, causing a small explosion.

The explosion caused the five men, James Kiely, Patrick Kiely, Thomas Kiely, Noel Mahoney and Jonathan Whitty to flee the scene.

The resulting outage raised significant concerns at the hospital and emergency battery power had to be used in the A&E and ICU departments for patients in need of electrical machines for life-support and drug administration.

Patients needing the A&E departments had to be diverted to other hospitals around east Kent, causing a knock-on impact to ambulances which were having to travel further away, making them unable to attend emergency calls for longer periods of time.

It was around three-and a half hours before power was restored to the hospital.

Information about the vehicle used was shared with other forces and the following day the van was found by officers from West Midlands Police, leading to four arrests.

The fifth thief, Thomas Kiely, was arrested in London on 3rd April.

All five men were charged with conspiring to steal and also criminal damage with intent to endanger life.

At Birmingham Crown Court, all charges were admitted by the men, except James Kiely who denied he had intended to endanger lives by his actions.

Following a trial he was found not guilty on 6th October. All men were sentenced on Friday 8th November 2019:

James Kiely, 37, of Darlingscote Road, Shipston on Stour, Warwickshire, was sentenced to three years and nine months for conspiracy to steal.

Patrick Kiely, 35, of Devons Road, Bromley-by-Bow, London was sentenced to five years and eight months.

Thomas Kiely, 27, of Tower Hamlets, was sentenced to seven years and four months. The sentence also takes into account an unrelated burglary committed in the London area.

Noel Mahoney, 23, of Old Willow Close, Bow, London was sentenced to five years and three months.

Jonathon Whitty, 38 of Fairfield Road, Bow, London, was sentenced to six years and four months.