Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 9th November
BetVictor Southern Premier Central
Stratford Town 1-4 Coalville Town
Midland League, Division One
Kirby Muxloe 0-3 Studley
Birmingham Vase, First Round
Boldmere S&S Falcons 3-5 Central Ajax
Hellenic League, Chairmans Challenge Cup, Second Round
Aston Clinton 1-4 Southam United
Stratford Alliance, Walls & Ceilings Division Two
Blockley Sports 5-7 Shipston Excelsior Colts
FISSC Reserves 4-6 Bretforton Old Boys
RUGBY
Saturday, 9th November
Midlands Two West (South)
Stratford-upon-Avon 52-0 Silhillians
Southam 3-14 Pinley
Midlands Three West (South)
Alcester 6-6 Ledbury
Midlands Four West (South)
Birmingham Civil Service 13-14 Harbury
Claverdon 10-5 Coventrians
Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North
Didcot 6-11 Shipston-on-Stour
Warwickshire Merit League, Division Three
AEI (Rugby) 19-19 Alcester 2nds
HOCKEY
Saturday, 9th November
Midlands Feeder West
Worcester Ladies 1sts 7-1 Stratford Ladies 1sts
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Stratford Ladies 2nds 1-2 Sutton Coldfield 2nds
Hampton-in-Arden Ladies 2nds 1-2 Shipston 1sts
Division Three
Stratford Ladies 3rds 4-3 Edgbaston Ladies 4ths
MRHA Midlands One
Worcester 1sts 2-4 Stratford 1sts
East Midlands Premier
Stratford 2nds 2-7 North Notts 1sts
South West One
Droitwich Spa 1sts 5-1 Stratford 3rds
South West Two
Stratford 4ths 3-3 Worcester 4ths
South East Four
Stratford 5ths 1-3 Northampton Saints 7ths
Old Silhillians 5ths 4-6 Stratford 6ths