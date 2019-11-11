Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 9th November

BetVictor Southern Premier Central

Stratford Town 1-4 Coalville Town

Midland League, Division One

Kirby Muxloe 0-3 Studley

Birmingham Vase, First Round

Boldmere S&S Falcons 3-5 Central Ajax

Hellenic League, Chairmans Challenge Cup, Second Round

Aston Clinton 1-4 Southam United

Stratford Alliance, Walls & Ceilings Division Two

Blockley Sports 5-7 Shipston Excelsior Colts

FISSC Reserves 4-6 Bretforton Old Boys

RUGBY

Saturday, 9th November

Midlands Two West (South)

Stratford-upon-Avon 52-0 Silhillians

Southam 3-14 Pinley

Midlands Three West (South)

Alcester 6-6 Ledbury

Midlands Four West (South)

Birmingham Civil Service 13-14 Harbury

Claverdon 10-5 Coventrians

Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North

Didcot 6-11 Shipston-on-Stour

Warwickshire Merit League, Division Three

AEI (Rugby) 19-19 Alcester 2nds

HOCKEY

Saturday, 9th November

Midlands Feeder West

Worcester Ladies 1sts 7-1 Stratford Ladies 1sts

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Stratford Ladies 2nds 1-2 Sutton Coldfield 2nds

Hampton-in-Arden Ladies 2nds 1-2 Shipston 1sts

Division Three

Stratford Ladies 3rds 4-3 Edgbaston Ladies 4ths

MRHA Midlands One

Worcester 1sts 2-4 Stratford 1sts

East Midlands Premier

Stratford 2nds 2-7 North Notts 1sts

South West One

Droitwich Spa 1sts 5-1 Stratford 3rds

South West Two

Stratford 4ths 3-3 Worcester 4ths

South East Four

Stratford 5ths 1-3 Northampton Saints 7ths

Old Silhillians 5ths 4-6 Stratford 6ths