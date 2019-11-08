Water company apologises for Maidenhead Road disruption

Severn Trent has once again apologised for disruption on Maidenhead Road, months after problem a partially collapsed sewer caused a hole to open in the middle of the street.

According to those living nearby, the problem first became apparent back in the summer, yet several months on the area is still cordoned off.

It had been thought the issue had been resolved earlier in the year when the hole was filled in, only for it to re-open around two weeks later.

This week a spokesperson for Severn Trent said: “We’re currently carrying out repairs to our sewer pipe on Maidenhead Road, and we’re really sorry for any disruption this may causing. This is a complicated repair, and our teams will be using traffic management to keep themselves and other road users safe as we work.

“Again we’re sorry for the inconvenience this is causing, but it will be our priority to complete the repairs and get everything back to normal as soon as possible.”