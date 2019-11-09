Stratford District prepares to remember the fallen

Stratford District will pause to pay its respects to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice, during ceremonies to mark Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

A large number of services and events will be taking place across the area, but here are some of the main ones taking place in the district.

Bidford’s Remembrance Sunday Parade will gather on the Frog Car Park at 9.20am, moving on to St Laurence Church where a service will begin at 9.40am.

Following the end of the service at 10.40am, the parade will reconvene and march to the War Memorial for the Act of Remembrance and the laying of poppy wreathes.

At 11am there will be a two-minute silence, before the parade moves on to the Frog Car Park where it will conclude.

There will be a raffle and refreshments served at the end of the event.

On Saturday St Nicholas Church in Alcester will host the town’s Festival of Remembrance Concert from 7pm, with tickets costing £10 (including refreshments) available from Guy’s Menswear or by calling David Malin on 01789 400427.

Alcester’s Remembrance Sunday Parade will begin on Bleachfield Street at 10.30am, before converging at St Nicholas Church at 11am for an outdoor service followed by an indoor service.

Following this the parade will march to the Town Hall before dispersing.

A further parade will be held on Monday to mark Armistice Day, starting at Guy’s Menswear at 10.35am, reaching St Nicholas Church at 11am for an outdoor service and two-minute silence.

Kineton’s Remembrance Day commemorations start at 10.30am on Sunday with a special service at the War Memorial.

Current servicemen, members of the Royal British Legion, the Scouts and parish and district councillors will all be in attendance.

During the service retired Major Tony Thorogood will read the Roll of Honour, while Rev Barry Jackson will lead the service.

Over in Shipston the town’s Remembrance Sunday Parade will form on the High Street outside The George Hotel, ready to march at 10.30am.

A number of community groups are expected to join The Shipston Town Band in the parade, with Royal British Legion branch members, non-member service or ex-service personnel, requested to wear their medals.

The parade will halt outside St Edmunds Church, where wreathes will be laid at the War Memorial, before a service takes place inside.

Following this service the parade will march back to High Street.

Monday will see a two minute silence observed in the High Street in front of the George Hotel to mark Armistice Day.

Stratford’s Remembrance Sunday service will take place in the Garden of Remembrance from 10.50am, during which there will be a two-minute silence and the laying of wreathes.

Following the service the procession will march from the garden, moving past Stratford Town Hall before finally ending at the Royal British Legion on Bull Street.

Henley’s Remembrance Sunday march will begin at the Memorial Hall on Station Road at 10.15am, moving on the High Street and finally to outside St John’s Church.

The last post will then be played, before a two-minute silence is observed, followed by a service inside the church.

Community groups in Wellesbourne will meet at the Precinct on Sunday to begin the Remembrance Sunday march to St Peter’s Church at 9.45am.

A service will take place at the church at 10.15am, before a ceremony is held at the War Memorial at 11am.

On Monday the Precinct will also host an Armistice Day service at 11am.

Chiltern Railways and West Midlands Railways will be doing their bit to mark Remembrance Sunday, by supporting veterans and serving military personnel.

Chiltern Railways will be offering complimentary travel to military personnel carrying identification cards and for veterans, who are carrying either identification wearing a military uniform or a veterans badge during the day.

Veterans and members of the armed forces planning to attend the Cenotaph memorial service in London on Sunday are also being offered free travel to and from the capital on West Midlands Trains when wearing military uniform or on production of a Ministry of Defence ID card.