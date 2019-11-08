Emergency services respond to Justins Avenue incident

Emergency services were called to a property on Justins Avenue last night after concerns were raised about the welfare of a man in his 50s.

On attendance, just after 8.40pm, a number of small fires were discovered within the property. The fire service extinguished the fires and made the property safe.

Two paramedic officers, an ambulance, a critical care car and the Air Ambulance, were also sent to the scene.

Road closures were in place while emergency services attended the incident and neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation related injuries but has since been released.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and he remains in police custody at this time