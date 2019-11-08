Former Birmingham City hot-shot joins Town on loan

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town have recruited York City striker Kyle McFarlane on a month’s loan ahead of Saturday’s home game against Coalvillle Town.

The 22-year-old former Birmingham City forward linked up with York in the summer but has has limited opportunities with Steve Watson’s National League North table-toppers.

McFarlane, who came through the ranks with Blues and worked under Watson when he was coach under Lee Clark at St Andrew’s, scored on his York debut as a substitute against Irlam in September. He started against Buxton but his appearance off the bench against Kidderminster last weekend was his first outing in five York matches.

McFarlane joins Town for a month, with the loan deal subject to FA approval.

He had a loan spell with Barrow AFC from Birmingham last season but only played once.