VIDEO: Is this the most Stratfordy sight ever?

What comes to mind when you think about Stratford-upon-Avon icons? William Shakespeare and swans on the Avon perhaps. Well this fantastic footage published by the good people at Stratford Swan Avon has both – sort of, Shakespeare’s Birthplace and a lost swan.

The hapless swan had to be rescued by local ‘swan man’ Cyril Bennis after it crashed landed on to Birmingham Road. Cyril popped it in a harness and gave it a croggy* back down to the safety of the river.

Happy endings – tragedy averted… just how we like it in Stratford.

*croggy – Midlands/Northern dialect = a passenger ride on a bicycle.

