It’s out today… another unmissable edition of your Stratford Herald packed with breaking news, crucial information, compelling interviews and so much more. Parking charges could be on the way up, there’s an update on when improvement work will start on the Birmingham Road, a village battles to save its pub, a look at the early contenders for the election, plus a fabulous arts section, the best sports coverage around, chance to look for your dream home – get the full picture, get the Herald