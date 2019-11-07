VIDEO: Council Chairman praises Air Ambulance following serious accident

The chairman of Stratford District Council has paid tribute to the work of the Air Ambulance Service, after the charity came to his aid following a serious accident earlier this year.

Cllr Christopher Kettle needed emergency treatment on 5th August after being struck by a large bale of hay, which had fallen from a trailer.

After being hit by the 600 kilo bale, Cllr Kettle suffered a serious injury to his hip, while a colleague also suffered a nasty leg break.

Thanks to quick-thinking Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance staff, Cllr Kettle was swiftly airlifted to hospital and has recovered well from his ordeal.

Last month he visited the air ambulance base at Coventry Airport to thank pilot Paul Hogan and paramedic Mark Beasley for their help at the scene.

So far in 2019, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and the Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance have covered a combined 54,288 critical care miles, flying for 479 hours.

With an average cost of £3,500 per mission, it is not cheap to run the service so if you would like to donate to the organisation or find out more about its work, visit https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/.