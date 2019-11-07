Prime Minister congratulates Stratford hedgehog duo

Selfless hedgehog helping duo Sophie Smith and Kyra Barboutis gained another fan last week after receiving letters from the Prime Minister praising their efforts.

Sophie and Kyra, both 13 and from Stratford, have helped hundreds of hedgehogs in the District after setting up their own hedgehog rehabilitation centre and successfully campaigned to get housing developers to include wildlife-friendly measures at their sites.

Last week the girls, who have both recently received the Points of Light Award, which recognises outstanding voluntary work, got personal letters from Boris Johnson recognising their conservation work.

Sophie and Kyra said: “We are so delighted to receive this recognition for our work. It just proves that anyone can make an impact if they just care and work hard. Hopefully more children after seeing this will also stand up and make a difference for our wildlife.”