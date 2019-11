A 28-year-old man has been jailed for three-years and three months in connection with a burglary in Henley in July.

James Stephens, aged 28 of no fixed address, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to an offence of burglary and another of attempted burglary in relation to another incident in Meriden on 9th September.

The burglary in Henley took place on 24th July when Stephens stole keys to a VW car.

He was charged on 10 October and remanded in custody.